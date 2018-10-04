Company Led By Cook To Offer Medicare Plans

The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has given SOLIS Health Plans approval to begin offering Medicare Advantage plans in Florida beginning in 2019 in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Orange and Hillsborough counties.

The managed-care company was founded by Doug Cook, who serves as president and chief executive officer.

Cook previously launched Prestige Health Choice, which continues to operate, and was a chief adviser to the late Gov. Lawton Chiles.

Cook was the chief architect of Chiles’ push to expand Medicaid in Florida to childless adults with incomes up to 250 percent of the federal poverty level. Dubbed Florida Health Security, the proposal never passed the Legislature.

Cook also served as the first secretary of the state Agency for Health Care Administration, which was created by the Chiles administration.