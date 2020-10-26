-
Amid political insinuations of inflated numbers and financial gain, health experts discuss how the deaths are reported and whether figures are in the ballpark.
The penalties are the ninth round of a program created as part of the ACA's broader effort to improve quality and lower costs.
The Trump administration has withdrawn a proposed rule that Florida health care providers were dreading and that was once described by a top state…
A deadline to apply for additional funds has been extended to Aug. 28 for health care providers who take part in Medicaid and the federal Children’s…
Congress, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, set aside $13 billion to help safety-net hospitals that treat a majority of poor, elderly and disabled…
The president says the actions will lower drug prices, but policy experts say they will likely offer patients only minimal relief and may take months to implement, if they're implemented at all.
With millions of people out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic, fewer payroll taxes are coming in to help keep Medicare's trust fund intact.
NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Andy Slavitt, former acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, about how Americans can learn to live with and survive COVID-19.
An analysis of claims data shows stark racial disparities among Medicare beneficiaries diagnosed with COVID-19.
Some polls show Trump's support slipping among seniors. His new plan will help diabetic seniors limit insulin costs to $35 per month, starting next year.