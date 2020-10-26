-
Central Florida lawmakers say Gov. Ron DeSantis might be endangering Florida workers with preexisting health conditions by reopening the state. The state moved to Phase 3 on Friday.
Governor Ron DeSantis joined executives from Florida theme parks Wednesday for a press conference to discuss the parks’ reopening.
Two weeks after reopening, workers at Disney World are praising the company for the safety protocols that have been implemented to protect against the new…
The Universal Orlando Resort theme parks are reopening today after being closed for more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Busch Gardens in Tampa is opening back up on Thursday, June 11. That’s a full month earlier than Disney World and about a week after Universal Studios...
Walt Disney World Resort and SeaWorld on Friday received approval to reopen from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary...
The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force approved plans Wednesday for both Disney World and SeaWorld parks to reopen.
When the first of Florida’s theme parks reopen next week, Robert Niles predicts they will be taking a cautious approach towards welcoming visitors back....
Some stores and eateries at Disney Springs will reopen starting May 20, with World of Disney, D-Luxe Burger and the Marketplace Co-Op opening a week later…
Universal Studios CEO John Sprouls says when the amusement park reopens, attendance will be capped. He’s part of the task force put together by Governor...