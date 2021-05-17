© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Amusement Parks Ease Rules On Wearing Masks

WMFE | By Associated Press
Published May 17, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT
Walt_Disney_World_Resort_Wikimedia.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
/
Disney's CEO says the CDC announcement relaxing mask requirements for vaccinated people “big news,” noting that it’s “quite daunting” to wear a mask in the middle of summer in Florida.

The loosening of restrictions at Disney, Universal, Busch Gardens and SeaWorld comes after the CDC updated recommendations for vaccinated people.

Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios were allowed Saturday to remove masks when outdoors, except when on attractions, in line or riding transportation.

Florida’s major theme parks are adjusting mask policies after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened recommendations on Thursday for people who are vaccinated.

Masks remain mandatory indoors, except in restaurants when seated or actively eating and drinking.

SeaWorld and Busch Gardens, are allowing guests who say they are fully vaccinated to remove their masks throughout the parks. The parks will not require proof of vaccination but are asking guests to “respectfully comply.”

The CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

Disney had already said it would increase theme park capacity at its theme parks from the previous 35% limit amid a reported 44% revenue drop for the second quarter of 2021.

During an earnings call Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek didn’t reveal what the new capacity limits will be. But, he called the CDC announcement relaxing mask requirements for vaccinated people “big news,” noting that it’s “quite daunting” to wear a mask in the middle of summer in Florida. And he said the company is bringing more employees back to work.

Disney had also announced it would begin phasing out temperature checks. Also this week, DIsney parks are reducing social distancing requirements from 6 to 3 feet.

WMFE's Talia Blake contributed to this report.


Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags

Health News FloridaCDCCoronavirusCoronavirus Maskscoronavirus vaccineCOVID-19theme parksDisney WordBusch GardensUniversal StudiosSeaWorld
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content