Florida Amusement Parks Ease Rules On Wearing Masks

Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios were allowed Saturday to remove masks when outdoors, except when on attractions, in line or riding transportation.

Florida’s major theme parks are adjusting mask policies after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened recommendations on Thursday for people who are vaccinated.

Masks remain mandatory indoors, except in restaurants when seated or actively eating and drinking.

SeaWorld and Busch Gardens, are allowing guests who say they are fully vaccinated to remove their masks throughout the parks. The parks will not require proof of vaccination but are asking guests to “respectfully comply.”

The CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

Disney had already said it would increase theme park capacity at its theme parks from the previous 35% limit amid a reported 44% revenue drop for the second quarter of 2021.

During an earnings call Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek didn’t reveal what the new capacity limits will be. But, he called the CDC announcement relaxing mask requirements for vaccinated people “big news,” noting that it’s “quite daunting” to wear a mask in the middle of summer in Florida. And he said the company is bringing more employees back to work.

Disney had also announced it would begin phasing out temperature checks. Also this week, DIsney parks are reducing social distancing requirements from 6 to 3 feet.

WMFE's Talia Blake contributed to this report.



