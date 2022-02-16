© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Masks are coming off at Disney World, but only if you're vaccinated

WJCT News | By Randy Roguski
Published February 16, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST
Guests wear face masks on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
Charles Sykes
/
Invision/AP
Guests wear face masks on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

Vaccinated parkgoers can ditch their masks both indoors and outdoors starting Thursday as COVID-19 continues to wane in Florida.

There's magical news for Disneyphiles. Face masks are becoming optional for vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World.

Vaccinated parkgoers can ditch the masks indoors and outdoors starting Thursday, Disney announced Tuesday.

One exception is that anyone 2 or older must wear a mask on enclosed Disney buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner.

The changes come as COVID-19 continues to wane in Florida,as the number of people hospitalized continued to drop Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released data showing 5,336 inpatients had COVID-19, down from 5,502 on Monday, the News Service of Florida reported.

Unvaccinated visitors at Disney World will still be required to wears masks in indoor attractions and theaters.

Until Thursday, the old rules are in force: face coverings for anyone 2 or older in all indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status.

Neck gaiters, on-chin, triangle bandanas and face coverings with valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not allowed. Nor are costume masks.

Copyright 2022 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags

Health News Florida COVID-19Coronavirus MasksCoronavirusDisney Worldtheme parks
Randy Roguski
Related Content