Vaccinated Visitors To Disney World Can Go Without Masks
Visitors who are not fully vaccinated will still be asked to wear masks indoors and on all rides and attractions, but Disney says workers won’t require proof of vaccination.
It will soon be a lot easier to see smiles again at Walt Disney World.
Starting Tuesday, face masks will be optional for theme park visitors who have been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus.
Visitors who are not fully vaccinated will still be asked to wear face masks indoors and on all rides and attractions, but Disney says on its website that workers won’t require proof of vaccination.
By executive order, it is illegal in Florida for businesses to require customers to show proof of vaccination.
All resort visitors, whether vaccinated or not, will still be required to wear face coverings on buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner gondola.
Disney began allowing visitors go to without masks outdoors last month.