Disney And Universal Theme Parks Ending Temperature Checks For Guests

Central Florida theme parks are adjusting their coronavirus safety measures as CDC guidelines change.

Universal Orlando no longer requires temperature checks as guests enter the park. Walt Disney World will begin phasing out the checks for cast members beginning May 8 and for guests on May 16.

Both companies say they are following guidance from health and government officials. Earlier this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order lifting local rules requiring mask-wearing and social distancing.

Universal has also dropped social distancing to 3 feet, while Disney remains at 6 feet.

COVID-19 restrictions on the websites of SeaWorld and Busch Gardens also do not mention temperature checks. Both websites say the parks will install signage and markings throughout guest areas "to identify appropriate physical distancing."

