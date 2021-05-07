© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Disney And Universal Theme Parks Ending Temperature Checks For Guests

WMFE | By Talia Blake
Published May 7, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT
Disney-Universal
Universal has dropped social distancing to 3 feet, while Disney remains at 6 feet.

Central Florida theme parks are adjusting their coronavirus safety measures as CDC guidelines change. 

Universal Orlando no longer requires temperature checks as guests enter the park. Walt Disney World will begin phasing out the checks for cast members beginning May 8 and for guests on May 16. 

Both companies say they are following guidance from health and government officials. Earlier this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order lifting local rules requiring mask-wearing and social distancing. 

Universal has also dropped social distancing to 3 feet, while Disney remains at 6 feet.

COVID-19 restrictions on the websites of SeaWorld and Busch Gardens also do not mention temperature checks. Both websites say the parks will install signage and markings throughout guest areas "to identify appropriate physical distancing."

Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags

Health News FloridaCDCCoronavirustheme parksUniversal StudiosDisney WordBusch GardensSeaWorld
Talia Blake
