WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Universal Orlando is requiring COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for staff

WMFE | By Brendan Byrne
Published January 13, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST
universal_robert_linsdell_-_flickr.jpg
Robert Lindsell - Flickr
/

The policy begins next month. Universal says it will monitor legal action involving state vaccine regulations and adapt its policy accordingly.

Starting next month, Universal Orlando employees will be required to be fully vaccinated or tested weekly — an effort to protect employees and guests from COVID-19.

Starting Feb. 9, the theme park will require only team members to be fully vaccinated or tested every seven days.

In a statement, Universal Orlando says the policy is an effort to comply with federally mandated regulations. The theme park says it will initially provide free testing on-site for team members.

In November, Disney World paused its vaccine mandate for employees after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a package of bills into law banning businesses from enforcing such mandates.

Universal Orlando says it will monitor legal action involving these regulations and adapt its policy accordingly. The company says a majority of its staff reported having a COVID vaccination.

