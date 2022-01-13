Universal Orlando is requiring COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for staff

Starting next month, Universal Orlando employees will be required to be fully vaccinated or tested weekly — an effort to protect employees and guests from COVID-19.

Starting Feb. 9, the theme park will require only team members to be fully vaccinated or tested every seven days.

In a statement, Universal Orlando says the policy is an effort to comply with federally mandated regulations. The theme park says it will initially provide free testing on-site for team members.

In November, Disney World paused its vaccine mandate for employees after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a package of bills into law banning businesses from enforcing such mandates.

Universal Orlando says it will monitor legal action involving these regulations and adapt its policy accordingly. The company says a majority of its staff reported having a COVID vaccination.

