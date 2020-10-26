-
The nation's top infectious disease expert spoke remotely during a unique Senate health committee hearing on the coronavirus pandemic.
Former federal health officials Andy Slavitt and Scott Gottlieb tell Morning Edition that more coronavirus testing and contact tracing are needed for U.S. businesses to reopen safely.
In recent days, a top Senate Republican has said the coronavirus testing the United States has done so far is "not nearly enough."
With more than 700 COVID-19 deaths linked to long-term care facilities, the state Agency for Health Care Administration said Sunday it has issued...
After facing weeks of criticism, Florida’s leaders feel vindicated in their response to coronavirus. Even though death totals are rising in the state,...
The federal government on Thursday awarded $28.6 million in grants to 47 Florida health centers to expand coronavirus-testing efforts.“As our state looks…
Manatee County commissioners have voted to purchase additional COVID-19 testing kits. The move comes as the county continues to ramp up its testing...
Volunteers are needed at a drive through COVID-19 testing site in Jacksonville, and at other sites around the country.
University of Florida officials on Tuesday said they are considering testing 500 to 1,000 students a day for COVID-19 as the school looks at plans to…
New research suggests the Abbott ID NOW test, which produces results in less than 15 minutes, is the most likely among common tests to reassure people they are not infected when they really are.