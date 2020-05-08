© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Federal Money Gives Boost To COVID-19 Testing In Florida

Published May 8, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT
The federal government has awarded $28.6 million in grants to 47 Florida health centers to expand coronavirus-testing efforts.

The federal government on Thursday awarded $28.6 million in grants to 47 Florida health centers to expand coronavirus-testing efforts.

“As our state looks forward to reopening its economy, it is critical that we increase our testing capacity,” U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said in a prepared statement. “These federal funds will help Florida health centers continue to identify patients with COVID-19 so we can continue to slow the spread of this disease.”

The largest grant, $1,927,309, was awarded to MCR Health Inc. in Palmetto. Tampa Family Health Centers Inc. and Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida, Inc. were awarded grants of $1,735,219, and $1,360,399, respectively.

The Health Resources and Services Administration in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced $583 million in awards nationwide to 1,385 health centers.

The funding was part of legislation signed April 24 by President Donald Trump.

“Health centers are a first line of defense, as they are testing for coronavirus and delivering high-quality primary care to our nation’s most vulnerable populations.”

Tom Engels, administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration, said in a prepared statement.

“In the fight against COVID-19, we must marshal all of our resources to keep Americans healthy and care for those who become ill.”

