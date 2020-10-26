-
A federal judge has refused to dismiss the National Rifle Association’s challenge to a 2018 state law that blocked people under age 21 from buying…
-
Over the objections of the National Rifle Association, a Senate panel Monday unanimously signed off on a far-reaching measure that would close the…
-
State and national groups --- including two prominent gun-control organizations ---- filed briefs Thursday urging the 1st District Court of Appeal to…
-
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and National Rifle Association lobbyist Marion Hammer sparred Friday after Fried’s lawyers filed a court...
-
After dropping an attempt to keep secret the identities of two plaintiffs, the National Rifle Association has relaunched a federal court challenge to a...
-
Weapons. Water. Weed. Nikki Fried successfully campaigned on those "three W's" to become Florida’s new agriculture commissioner. The former lobbyist...
-
Researchers are trying to understand how exposure to trauma cases affects clinicians and how they can get the mental health care they may need. For now, there are more questions than answers.
-
Pointing to a “strong presumption in favor of open judicial proceedings,” Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office is asking a federal appeals court to reject…
-
A federal judge has refused a request by a California man to dismiss part of a lawsuit in which the National Rifle Association’s longtime Florida lobbyist…
-
Blueprints on how to make a functional 3D printed gun at home are now available online. But, Florida’s U.S. Senator Bill Nelson is among several...