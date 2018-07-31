Sen. Nelson Among Those Calling On Trump To Block Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Blueprints

Credit Defense Distributed website The "Liberator," an example of the 3D-printable gun.

Blueprints on how to make a functional 3D printed gun at home are now available online. But, Florida’s U.S. Senator Bill Nelson is among several Democrats calling on President Trump to step in.

At a press conference Tuesday, Nelson said it’s not right to allow a company to publish the plans online to make a gun that can evade the detection systems of government buildings.

Due to a settlement reached in June with the federal government, “Defense Distributed” will now be allowed to put the blueprints to a printable 3D gun online. Eight states have already filed suit to block the settlement.

Nelson says he’s among the lawmakers who have, in the past, filed legislation requiring all guns to have a metal part and a serial number. But, he adds it doesn’t take legislation to stop the online post.

“All the administration has to do…all President Trump is say, ‘stop,’ and his departments can pull back on the reigns and stop the publication,” said Nelson, earlier Tuesday.

Nelson says with all the mass shootings that have occurred around the country with actual guns, he also doesn’t want the blueprints published to increase these types of shootings with 3D printed guns.

“You remember Sandy Hook elementary in Connecticut? And, obviously most recently in my state: the Parkland shooting. And, as a result of that, some of the action that’s being taken is to harden schools. That won’t do a bit of good, if you allow these plastic guns to be manufactured.”

Below is a tweet from President Trump earlier Tuesday morning:

I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn’t seem to make much sense!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

