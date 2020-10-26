medical bills

-
Matthew Fentress was just 25 when he passed out while stuffing cannolis as a cook for a senior living community six years ago. Doctors diagnosed him with…
Molecular diagnostics are at the frontier of medical science. But along with precise information about health, the tests raise billing questions that can create a minefield for patients.
Health care sharing ministries offer consumers an alternative to traditional insurance, and people are drawn to their lower premiums. But one company is accused of selling illegal insurance products.
As Congress considers legislation to end surprise medical billing, some are looking at lessons learned from New York's experiment with "baseball-style" arbitration.
Health care costs in Northern California, where Sutter Health dominates, are 20% to 30% higher than in Southern California, even after adjusting for cost of living. Settlement terms aren't yet public.
A new Texas law says hospitals and insurers will have to work it out when they can't agree on a price — instead of sending huge unexpected bills to patients.
A service called neuromonitoring can cut the risk of nerve damage during delicate surgery. But some patients are receiving large bills they didn't expect.
For years now some members of the legislature have been pushing to create a way to help firefighters battling cancer. Studies show they are more likely...
Surprise billing is one of the rare public policy issues that are both bipartisan and in need of a federal solution. A hearing on Capitol Hill looked to insurers and providers to help figure it out.
After a sports injury, Esteban Serrano owed $829.41 for a knee brace purchased with insurance through his doctor's office. The same kind of brace costs less than $250 online.