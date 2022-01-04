Natu Tweh - WLRN
Some of the measures Cooper City took include setting aside low-sensory areas for outdoor events with loud noises, and adding signs in offices to tell visitors what to expect.
Black women are nearly three times more likely than white women to die of pregnancy-related causes in the U.S. Two Miami doctors discuss the causes of this disparity and how to address them.
On the Florida Roundup: New research predicts Florida will have one of the fastest growing rates of Alzheimer’s dementia by the middle of this decade.
During a normal year, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital diagnoses around 16% of children that have diabetes with Type 2 diabetes. Between March and October, nearly 40% were diagnosed.