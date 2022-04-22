Elisabeth Rosenthal - KFF Health News
Perspective: Amid skyrocketing drug prices, it’s understandable that patients desperately need help affording medicine, especially when their health is on the line. But these programs create a mirage that perpetuates our health care system’s reckless spending.
When insurance firms wouldn't pay, a woman facing a large tab for her newborn's ICU treatment was given a chance to pay $45,843 a month for a year. The story changed when a reporter got on the line.
Federal, state and municipal governments as well as private businesses continue to largely avoid mandates out of fears they will provoke a backlash. So, how about an economic argument?
Chinese scientists work for an authoritarian government where politics, not facts, always come first, and the risks range from loss of job, your kids’ career prospects, even prison.
A 4-year-old girl was playing with her dolls and next thing you know, she had two tiny doll shoes stuck in her nose. A trip to urgent care, then the emergency room left her parents with a giant bill.