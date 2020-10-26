-
Doctors say young children who have experienced trauma from neglect, abuse or violence may cry excessively or have problems sleeping or eating.
A University of North Florida chemistry professor wants scientists to work smarter, not harder. He says it’s a matter of collecting data that already...
Florida's Community Health Centers were given $5,504,658 in federal Quality Improvement grant awards - a 16.8 percent increase from last year.
A $1 million grant is boosting brain tumor research at the University of Florida College of Medicine.The grant awarded last week by the Hyundai Hope on…
Federal health officials have awarded more than $5 million in grants to 10 health centers in Florida to serve newly insured patients under the Affordable…
A medical research center with a campus near Orlando says it has received its largest gift ever, the Orlando Sentinel reports.Sanford-Burnham Medical…
Is it possible to slow down the aging process and feel healthier as you get older? The Scripps Research Institute in Jupiter is hoping to find out.…
The National Institutes of Health has approved a $7-million, five-year grant to Mayo Clinic Jacksonville to boost its study on Parkinson’s disease,…