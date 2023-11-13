FAU awarded $400K to expand research on stress disorders in veterans

Florida Atlantic University has received a $400,000 grant that will help expand research looking at early life stress as well as post-traumatic stress disorder in veterans.

The grant was awarded by the Community Foundation of Broward and will be used over the next four years.

One project aims to identify early life stress triggers among those who experience extreme adversity like abandonment, abuse and poverty.

The study will also look at how the body's immune system can positively and negatively affect an individual's brain function.

A separate research project will focus on veterans who exhibit post-traumatic stress symptoms that may be related to traumatic brain injury.

Beyond research, the grant will also help expand a so-called MobileMinds program with the FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute.

The program brings STEM education through brain science and health lessons to Title 1 classrooms in Broward County.