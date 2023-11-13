© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FAU awarded $400K to expand research on stress disorders in veterans

Health News Florida | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published November 13, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST
Facebook
/
Florida Atlantic University

One project aims to identify early life stress triggers among those who experience extreme adversity like abandonment, abuse and poverty.

Florida Atlantic University has received a $400,000 grant that will help expand research looking at early life stress as well as post-traumatic stress disorder in veterans.

The grant was awarded by the Community Foundation of Broward and will be used over the next four years.

One project aims to identify early life stress triggers among those who experience extreme adversity like abandonment, abuse and poverty.

The study will also look at how the body's immune system can positively and negatively affect an individual's brain function.

A separate research project will focus on veterans who exhibit post-traumatic stress symptoms that may be related to traumatic brain injury.

Beyond research, the grant will also help expand a so-called MobileMinds program with the FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute.

The program brings STEM education through brain science and health lessons to Title 1 classrooms in Broward County.
Tags
Health News Florida Florida Atlantic UniversityFAUgrantbrain researchstressPTSDpost-traumatic stress disorder
Sherrilyn Cabrera
During her time at Florida International University, where she recently graduated from with a Bachelors in Journalism, Sherrilyn Cabrera interned for the South Florida News Service - a digital journalism platform where stories are written, shot and edited by FIU students. As part of her senior project, she reported on the influx of Puerto Ricans who migrated to Florida after Hurricane Maria, and the impact it could have had on the November 2018 midterm elections.
See stories by Sherrilyn Cabrera
Related Content