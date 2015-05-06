$5M Awarded To 10 FL Health Centers

Federal health officials have awarded more than $5 million in grants to 10 health centers in Florida to serve newly insured patients under the Affordable Care Act.

The grants are expected to serve about 46,000 patients, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The “Access Point” grants are going to:

Banyan Community Health Center, Inc. Miami $703,602 Borinquen Health Care Center, Inc. Miami $525,000 Central Florida Health Care, Inc. Avon Park $525,000 Citrus Health Network, Inc. Hialeah $391,667 Community Health Centers Of Pinellas, Inc. St. Petersburg $691,667 Community Health Of South Florida, Inc. Cutler Bay $487,500 Health Care District Of Palm Beach County Lake Worth $483,333 Premier Community Healthcare Group, Inc. Dade City $382,601 Rural Health Care, Incorporated Palatka $379,167 Tampa Family Health Centers, Inc. Tampa $510,583 TOTAL: $5,080,120

“The Affordable Care Act has led to unprecedented increases in access to health insurance. Part of building on that progress is connecting people to the care they need,” HHS Secretary Sylvia Burwell said in a news release. “Health centers are keystones of the communities they serve. [The] awards will enable more individuals and families to have access to the affordable, quality health care that health centers provide. That includes the preventive and primary care services that will keep them healthy.”

The grants to Florida are among the $101 million being awarded to 164 health centers across the country.

Lottie Watts is a reporter for WUSF in Tampa. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.