Grant Funds UF Research On Pediatric Brain Tumors

A $1 million grant is boosting brain tumor research at the University of Florida College of Medicine.

The grant awarded last week by the Hyundai Hope on Wheels Foundation will fund a four-year research project studying an improved immunotherapy treatment for pediatric brain tumors.

The Gainesville Sun reports the University of Florida recruited Dr. Duane Mitchell away from Duke University two and a half years ago to build up the brain tumor research program. The grant further aids that effort.

Officials say since then center for brain tumor therapy has made steady progress in the lab and in clinical trials on using the human immune system to attack tumors in children and adults.

The newspaper reports the work will focus on a common brain tumor in children, medulloblastoma.