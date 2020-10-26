-
State attorneys could establish “elder abuse fatality review teams” under legislation that received final approval Thursday.The Senate voted unanimously…
The Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday backed a bill that would establish in law elder-abuse fatality review teams. The proposal (SB 400),…
Defense attorneys said Sunday that arrests are expected shortly in the case of a Florida nursing home where 12 patients died after its air conditioning…
An estimated 20 percent of Medicare beneficiaries in nursing homes who were transported to hospital emergency rooms in 2016 and treated for a variety of…
Workers in nursing homes, hospital ERs and other health facilities are required by law to notify police whenever they notice likely signs of physical or sexual abuse. But that's often not happening.
In response to a spate of child abuse deaths in Florida, state lawmakers in 2014 created teams to investigate the root causes of these deaths and report...
Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Graham is touting new legislation aimed at protecting seniors. Graham is hoping to notch a legislative win before her term...
Authorities on Monday released the name of an elderly man who died after possibly being left out in the sun at a Pinellas Park nursing home on…
The Florida House on Wednesday gave final approval to a proposal that would lead to increased oversight of professional guardians who manage the affairs…
Elder abuse, which can take the form of sexual or emotional abuse, physical violence and even financial manipulation, affects at least 10 percent of older…