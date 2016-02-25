Elder Protection Effort Heads To Scott

The Florida House on Wednesday gave final approval to a proposal that would lead to increased oversight of professional guardians who manage the affairs of seniors. The House voted 115-2 to back the bill (SB 232), which earlier passed the Senate and is now ready to go to Gov. Rick Scott.

Private professional guardians often serve wealthy people. Supporters of the proposal, sponsored by Sen. Nancy Detert, R-Venice, and Rep. Larry Ahern, R-Seminole, say that professional guardians can take advantage of seniors.

Under the bill, the Statewide Public Guardianship Office at the Department of Elder Affairs would expand to become the Office of Public and Professional Guardians. It would establish standards for guardians, receive and investigate complaints and penalize guardians who breach the standards.

The only House members who voted against the bill were Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fort Walton Beach, and Rep. John Tobia, R-Melbourne Beach.

