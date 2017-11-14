Similar To 2014 Law, Fla. Lawmakers Look To Create Teams To Review Elder Abuse Deaths

Credit MGN Online/Pixabay

In response to a spate of child abuse deaths in Florida, state lawmakers in 2014 created teams to investigate the root causes of these deaths and report them to Florida’s child welfare agency. Now, a similar effort is underway for the state’s elderly population.

Sen. Audrey Gibson’s (D-Jacksonville) bill creates the “Elder Abuse Fatality Review Teams.” These teams will review closed files of elder abuse cases, and will be established in each of Florida’s 20 judicial circuits.

“And, if we find that maybe there are some recommendations to save even one senior, as a result of these task forces throughout the state, then we have done the job that we were sent here to do,” she said. “And, making recommendations to the governor, the Senate President, and the Speaker of the House when there has been a death of an elder because of abuse is something that we should do.”

The measure passed its first of three Senate committees Monday. Its House companion has not yet had a hearing.

For more news updates, follow Sascha Cordner on Twitter: @SaschaCordner .

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.