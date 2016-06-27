© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Graham Pitches Registry To Track Elder Abuse

WFSU | By Nick Evans
Published June 27, 2016 at 4:02 PM EDT
Graham_Headshot.jpg
Credit Gwen Graham / gwengraham.com

Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Graham is touting new legislation aimed at protecting seniors.  Graham is hoping to notch a legislative win before her term ends.

Monday at the Smith Williams Service Center, Graham played a word game with a roomful of seniors.  It’s part of a work day she put together focusing on services for the elderly.  After a morning spent packaging and delivering meals for housebound seniors Graham described her newest proposal: a national registry for people convicted of elder abuse.          

“It breaks my heart, but it’s more prevalent than any of us would like,” Graham says, “so this would be very helpful for seniors across our country to make sure that they’re interacting with those that only have their best interest at heart.”

But Graham will have to move quickly as her time in Washington D.C. is winding down.  She chose not to run for reelection after her district went from a toss-up to heavily Republican in last year’s redistricting case.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News Floridaelder abuseCongresswoman Gwen Graham
Nick Evans
Nick Evans came to Tallahassee to pursue a masters in communications at Florida State University.  He graduated in 2014, but not before picking up an internship at WFSU.  While he worked on his degree Nick moved from intern, to part-timer, to full-time reporter.  Before moving to Tallahassee, Nick lived in and around the San Francisco Bay Area for 15 years.  He listens to far too many podcasts and is a die-hard 49ers football fan.  When Nick’s not at work he likes to cook, play music and read.
See stories by Nick Evans
Related Content