Graham Pitches Registry To Track Elder Abuse

Credit Gwen Graham / gwengraham.com

Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Graham is touting new legislation aimed at protecting seniors. Graham is hoping to notch a legislative win before her term ends.

Monday at the Smith Williams Service Center, Graham played a word game with a roomful of seniors. It’s part of a work day she put together focusing on services for the elderly. After a morning spent packaging and delivering meals for housebound seniors Graham described her newest proposal: a national registry for people convicted of elder abuse.

“It breaks my heart, but it’s more prevalent than any of us would like,” Graham says, “so this would be very helpful for seniors across our country to make sure that they’re interacting with those that only have their best interest at heart.”

But Graham will have to move quickly as her time in Washington D.C. is winding down. She chose not to run for reelection after her district went from a toss-up to heavily Republican in last year’s redistricting case.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.