A case of locally acquired dengue fever was confirmed in Palm Beach County

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has confirmed one case of locally acquired dengue fever.

Dengue viruses are spread to humans through the bites of infected female Aedes aegypti or Aedes albopictus mosquitoes.

The health department said it is treating the affected area, though it did not specify where in the county the case was reported.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida has 23 locally acquired cases of the mosquito-borne illness, with 15 in Miami-Dade and 1 to 4 cases in Monroe County, where the total is not clear.

Dengue can present as a flulike illness with severe muscle aches, joint pain, fever and sometimes a rash, according to the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.

Health experts said it's important to use repellent and dump standing water where mosquitoes breed. When outside, the health department recommends covering up with socks, shoes and long-sleeve shirts.

Florida Department of Health tips on how to combat Dengue.

