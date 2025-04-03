Florida mosquito control officials warn of a busy skeeter summer with rising disease risks

After last weekend’s showers and a week of heat forecast, conditions are ideal for mosquito reproduction, which has officials concerned over the spread of mosquito-borne disease.

Last year, mosquito control across the state saw record numbers in travel-related cases of the mosquito-borne disease dengue.

Now, officials are expecting another season of above-average numbers.

“It would be surprising if we aren't at the same level that we were last year,” said Steve Harrison, manager of Orange County Mosquito Control. “You could assume that going into the subsequent year that you're going to see a little more activity, because rarely does it drop off to extreme levels from year to year. It's normally a gradual decline.”

Dengue, also known as “bone break fever,” causes a variety of symptoms including fever, muscle and joint pain, nausea, and eye pain. In more severe cases, it can cause abdominal pain, difficulty breathing, and bleeding from the gums or nose, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Last year, the state reported 911 travel-related cases, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

How dengue goes from one country to another

Travel-related cases are concerning because of how the dengue virus moves from person to person. Florida travelers may go to a dengue-endemic country, like Cuba, and return with the virus. If a Florida mosquito bites that traveler, that mosquito can then infect a Florida resident. If it happens enough times, the virus could become endemic in Florida.

Increasing the virus’ odds of propagating are hotter temperatures and more rainfall, creating ideal breeding conditions for more mosquitoes.

Harrison said early projections of summer weather indicate mosquitoes should have a season to thrive in.

“Unfortunately, looking at the trends, one would assume that we're probably going to see levels that we did last year, because people are still traveling as much,” Harrison said.

This year, there have been no reported local cases of dengue throughout the state. However, there have been 49 travel cases as of week 12 of the year.



During that same 12-week time period last year, there were 77 cases. This year’s number, although lower, is still concerning considering it’s higher than the six-year average (2020 to 2025) of 35 cases, and much higher than the 10-year average (2010 to 2019) of nine cases.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue cases have been increasing globally for the last 20 years.

Several factors are associated with the spread of dengue, including “climate change leading to increasing temperatures and high rainfall,” according to WHO.

This year, the health department listed 10 Caribbean destinations where Florida travelers have picked up dengue. The top three were Cuba, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Florida Department of Health A Florida Department of Health chart depicting which countries or U.S. territories patients traveled to and came into contact with dengue.

How to stop dengue from spreading

Florida Mosquito Control teams are calling on residents to help lessen the chance of spreading dengue by tossing out basins of still water on their properties, eliminating possible mosquito breeding grounds.

“Routinely go out to your yard. Make sure you're flushing out your bird baths. You're flushing out your potted plants, anything that can hold water. Toss out those containers,” Harrison said.

If someone is experiencing a large amount of mosquito activity at their home, they can reach out to their local mosquito control office.



