Locally acquired dengue fever cases reported in Monroe County

Two cases of locally contracted dengue fever were confirmed by health officials in Monroe County this week.

The viral infection is not contagious but is transmitted by infected mosquitoes.

Dengue can present as a flu-like illness with severe muscle aches, joint pain, fever and sometimes a rash, according to the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.

In response to the new cases, the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District is increasing its mosquito control tactics in Key Largo and Upper Matecumbe Key.

The control district will be conducting door-to-door inspections, implementing enhanced monitoring by trapping and testing mosquitoes for mosquito-borne diseases, and applying “aerial larvicide and adulticide” treatments as necessary.

To place a service request, visit www.keysmosquito.org or call (305) 292-7190.

Mosquito season runs from March to October in Florida, with mosquitoes being most active when temperatures are in the upper 70s to 90s, according to the University of Florida Emerging Pathogens Institute.

