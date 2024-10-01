Cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever have been reported in Pasco County

Health officials on Tuesday said there are reported cases of locally acquired dengue fever in Pasco County.

Health officials did not specific the number of cases or where in the county they were reported.

Dengue fever is spread to humans through the bites of infected female mosquitoes of the Aedes genus, primarily Aedes aegypti.

The county health department and mosquito control are coordinating surveillance and prevention efforts.

Two cases of locally acquired dengue were reported in Florida during the week of Sept. 15-21, according to the health department. In 2024, three cases were reported in Pasco and 37 statewide from seven counties.

Officials are working to prevent more cases by spraying for mosquitoes.

Symptoms of dengue fever include a high fever, severe headache, eye pain and muscle and joint pain. It is rarely fatal.

The health department continues to conduct statewide surveillance for mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile, Eastern equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, malaria, chikungunya and dengue.

People should take steps to avoid being bitten, including wearing protective clothing and staying indoors when mosquitos are most active.

Also, residents should report dead birds to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.