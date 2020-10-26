-
Clay County has a higher rate of opioid overdoses than the state average, according to county health department officials. Young people in the county...
Clay County’s school district has launched a Bullying Hotline.
Clay County Mosquito Control reports its most recent mosquito samplings have tested negative for the West Nile Virus.
The on-again, off-again proposed Clay County school district referendum asking county voters for a $1 property tax rate increase to meet state mandates...
Orange Park Medical Center is kicking off monthly classes teaching the public how to stop heavy bleeding using tourniquets or even T-shirts.
Clay County Health Department Officials are spreading the word: If you haven’t gotten your flu shot, now’s the time. Northeast Florida, like most of the...
Seeking to open a trauma center, Orange Park Medical Center has intervened in a legal dispute about a proposed Florida Department of Health rule that…