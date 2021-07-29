© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Greater Jacksonville Region Leads Florida, Nation In COVID Resurgence

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Steve Patrick & Eric Wallace - News4Jax
Published July 29, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT
Downtown Jacksonville
Duval County ranked third among large metro areas in the country based on the rate of new infections in the last seven days, according to the analysis.

According to CDC data, Nassau County has the highest rate of cases per capita of any large metropolitan county in the nation, with Duval, Baker and Clay also among those with high rates.

Nassau County has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases per capita of any large metropolitan county in the United States, according to an analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data by WJCT News partner News4Jax.

Baker, Clay, St. Johns and Duval counties are also in the top 10 counties among the nation's large metropolitan areas, based on the rate of new infections in the last seven days.

The CDC’s national map showing the level of community transmission shows nearly every Florida county in red, at the highest level of transmission. Data posted with the map also gives the rate of new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. Nassau County’s rate is 744.71 per 100,000, Baker’s is 708.66 and Clay County’s is 541.84.

At 483.24 per 100,000, St. Johns County is in the worst 10 large metropolitan counties in the nation for COVID-19 increases. The remaining large counties with the highest per capita transmission are in Louisiana and Texas.

Copyright 2021 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19CDCNortheast FloridaJacksonvilleDuvalNassau CountyBaker CountyClay County
Steve Patrick & Eric Wallace - News4Jax
Related Content