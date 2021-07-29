Greater Jacksonville Region Leads Florida, Nation In COVID Resurgence

Nassau County has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases per capita of any large metropolitan county in the United States, according to an analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data by WJCT News partner News4Jax.

Baker, Clay, St. Johns and Duval counties are also in the top 10 counties among the nation's large metropolitan areas, based on the rate of new infections in the last seven days.

The CDC’s national map showing the level of community transmission shows nearly every Florida county in red, at the highest level of transmission. Data posted with the map also gives the rate of new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. Nassau County’s rate is 744.71 per 100,000, Baker’s is 708.66 and Clay County’s is 541.84.

At 483.24 per 100,000, St. Johns County is in the worst 10 large metropolitan counties in the nation for COVID-19 increases. The remaining large counties with the highest per capita transmission are in Louisiana and Texas.

