Orange Park Medical Center is on track for a $34 million expansion

Construction is ready to begin on a $34 million expansion of Orange Park Medical Center as it continues to add health care services in northeast Florida.

On schedule, the expansion calls for the construction of two new inpatient units adding 48 private patient rooms. A new "state-of-the-art," 20-bed intensive care unit will be built — bringing to 48 the total ICU beds, medical center officials told the Florida Times-Union.

When the project is finished, the medical center will have 408 total beds to become the fifth largest hospital in the greater Jacksonville area.

Read the rest of this story at WJCT News partner The Florida Times-Union.

