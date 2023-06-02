New tower is near completion at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital’s new patient tower is moving toward completion.

Four of its five floors are open, and the second floor will open in June, the hospital announced May 31.

The third floor is the most recent to open, adding 24 private rooms for medical and surgical patients.

Orange Park is in Clay County and is a suburb of Jacksonville.

Read the rest of this story at the Jacksonville Daily Record, a WJCT News partner.

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.