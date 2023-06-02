© 2022 Health News Florida



New tower is near completion at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

WJCT News | By Dan Macdonald - Jacksonville Daily Record
Published June 2, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT
All five floors of the HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital are scheduled to be open in June.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The patient tower is part of a $126 million expansion in response to the growing population in Clay County.

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital’s new patient tower is moving toward completion.

Four of its five floors are open, and the second floor will open in June, the hospital announced May 31.

The third floor is the most recent to open, adding 24 private rooms for medical and surgical patients.

Orange Park is in Clay County and is a suburb of Jacksonville.

Read the rest of this story at the Jacksonville Daily Record, a WJCT News partner.

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Dan Macdonald - Jacksonville Daily Record