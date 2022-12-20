Baptist Health opens a six-story hospital in Fleming Island

Baptist Medical Center Clay opened a hospital in Fleming Island on Monday, the most recent — and largest— addition to the Baptist Clay Medical campus that originally launched in 2013.

The full-service, six-story hospital is the culmination of two years of construction and a $234 million investment from Baptist Health.

The 300,000-square-foot hospital — housing 102 beds, 20 maternity rooms, a neonatal intensive care unit and specialty care for cancer, surgery and heart conditions — will take over some services previously provided throughout the medical campus.

The fifth and sixth floors of the hospital have been intentionally underdeveloped to make room for future expansions, based on community need for more specialized health services.

The hospital sits next to Baptist HealthPlace at Fleming Island, which provides primary care. Also nearby is Wolfson Children's Specialty Care and the Baptist Clay Surgery Center for outpatients that opened in 2018.

The medical campus is set to expand again with a cancer care center with radiation and infusion services set to open in February.

Baptist Medical Center Clay is the fourth hospital in Clay County, joining Kindred Hospital-North Florida, Orange Park Medical Center and St. Vincent's Medical Center Clay County. Baptist is the only nonprofit hospital.

Clay County is south of Jacksonville west of the St. Johns River.

