South Florida continues to have the highest rate of new HIV diagnoses in the country, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and...
On the afternoon of Feb. 14, Fawn Patterson got a call from her daughter telling her to come to the hospital.
Broward Health Medical Center received seven patients after Wednesday’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. They were all kids.
Leaders of Broward Health’s public hospital system met for a board meeting Wednesday to finalize their nine-month-long search for a new CEO, despite...
Broward Health operates five public hospitals that serve the majority of people living in central and northern Broward County. This week, five of the...
An appeals court Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit against a Broward County hospital and a psychiatrist in the death of a former patient who…
The embattled chairman of the Broward Health Board of Directors resigned Thursday, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.David Di Pietro cited Gov. Rick…
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is appealing a judge's order that the governor reinstate the chairman of the board that oversees several public hospitals in…
The chairman of the board at the embattled Broward Health Hospital District is challenging Gov. Rick Scott's decision to suspend him from the post, the…
Gov. Rick Scott on Friday suspended two board members, including the chairman, of the North Broward Hospital District because of concerns about…