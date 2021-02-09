Broward Health Chooses DeSantis Chief Of Staff As Next CEO

Broward Health, one of the county’s largest health systems, has chosen Shane Strum, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chief of staff, to become its new CEO.

Strum will begin his new job on March 8 after the health system’s board of commissioners offered him a three-year contract. He takes over for Gino Santorio, who held the position for three years and leaves Thursday to become CEO of Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach.

Strum was chosen by the board of commissioners from three candidates and played up his political connections and his health care experience as former executive vice president of Memorial Healthcare System. Strum said he wanted to return to Broward County, where he lived before working for the governor in Tallahassee.

Read more at our news partner the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM.