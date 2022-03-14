Thousands could lose access to Broward Health due to UnitedHealthcare contract dispute
UnitedHealthcare members in Broward could lose in-network access to Broward Health’s hospitals and ambulatory care facilities if the entities fail to reach an agreement by the end of the month.
Thousands of United Healthcare health insurance members in Broward County could lose in-network access to Broward Health’s hospitals and ambulatory care facilities if the two entities fail to reach agreement on a new contract by March 31.
UnitedHealthcare plans that would be affected are employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans branded under UnitedHealthcare’s name or affiliates Preferred Care Network, WellMed, Medica and Neighborhood Health Partnership.
Members would lose in-network status as of April 1 for Broward Health hospitals in Fort Lauderdale, Deerfield Beach and Coral Springs, as well as Weston urgent care center and 15 outpatient/ambulatory care centers across the county. Physicians employed by Broward Health would no longer be in-network beginning Sept. 1.
