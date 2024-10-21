© 2022 Health News Florida



Broward hospital systems report no issues with IV fluid shortage

WLRN Public Media | By Verónica Zaragovia
Published October 21, 2024 at 9:46 AM EDT
Yuri Arcurs
/
peopleimages.com via iStock

Hurricanes Helene and Milton disrupted clinical IV fluid supply in Florida, causing potential impact on patient care.

Disruptions to the supply of clinical IV fluids in Southwest and Southeast Florida are among major impacts from hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Hurricane Helene caused flooding at a Baxter facility in North Carolina, one of the country’s largest manufacturers of intravenous fluids.

WLRN’s Veronica Zaragovia reports that two hospital systems in Broward County have reached out to other major providers.

Broward Health told WLRN it uses other distributors and remains unaffected by the shortage. It’s looking into helping other health systems in the region. Memorial Healthcare System said its supply remains stable and hasn’t had to cancel any procedures.

These sterile solutions are intravenously injected so that fluids or medications can enter the bloodstream.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the federal government helped a different manufacturer in Daytona Beach move supply out of its plant ahead of Hurricane Milton.

Verónica Zaragovia
Verónica Zaragovia was born in Cali, Colombia, and grew up in South Florida. She’s been a lifelong WLRN listener and is proud to cover health care for the station. Verónica has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master's degree in journalism. For many years, Veronica lived out of a suitcase (or two) in New York City, Tel Aviv, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, D.C., San Antonio and Austin, where she worked as the statehouse and health care reporter with NPR member station KUT.
