brain injury

-
The Department of Veterans Affairs is trying to figure out how to deal with veterans who may have brain damage from firing powerful weapons.
-
A large study offers more evidence of a link between traumatic brain injuries and dementia later in life, with repeated injuries and severe ones posing…
-
As the country starts to get back into its most popular professional team sport, this serves as a reminder of how dangerous football can be.
-
Two Indiana teenagers who were seriously injured in a Florida Panhandle parasailing crash have settled their lawsuits, according to their…