What are the soft-shell helmets that a Bucs' lineman wears but a Dolphins' QB won't?

Guardian Caps are soft, protective helmet covers that the NFL authorized players to wear during games this season in an effort to reduce head injuries.

Several players have worn them over the season's first seven weeks, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Luke Goedeke, who suffered a concussion during the team’s first game Sept. 8.

Goedeke returned to the lineup Oct. 13, when Tampa Bay played at New Orleans. However, many took notice of his cap for the first time during the Bucs’ nationally televised game Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

However, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, like most NFL players, said Monday he won’t wear the headgear when he returns from his latest concussion.

Players have cited various reasons, including comfort and aesthetics, for not wearing them.

The NFL has mandated the caps' use at contact practices for most players since 2022. Quarterbacks, kickers and punters are the only position groups not required to wear the caps during practices that involve contact.

There are six types of helmets the league has approved that players can wear during contact practices that don’t require the Guardian Caps.

Tagovailoa has been cleared by medical experts to return to play for the \ Dolphins after he sustained his latest concussion during a collision with Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin in Week 2.

If Tagovailoa clears the NFL’s concussion protocol this week, he is expected to start against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the Guardian Caps and how they are used in the NFL:

What are Guardian Caps?

The 12-ounce padded shells are affixed to the top of a player’s helmet. The NFL has said studies indicate that when one player wears the protective gear, it results in at least a 10% reduction in severity of impact. That number increases to at least 20% if both players involved in a collision are wearing them.

There is no 100% concussion-proof headgear

The league introduced this season eight position-specific helmets for quarterbacks and linemen. The position-specific helmets aren’t concussion-proof but are designed to limit head trauma.

“Anyone can have a concussion in any helmet with the right blow,” NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills told The Associated Press. “What we’re always looking at is relative risk reduction. And so by wearing one of the best-performing helmets, a player definitely lowers their risk of concussion. And again, that’s what our lab data and our on-field data have shown over the past eight years.”

The NFL says Guardian Caps have been effective

The NFL last week said it saw its fewest concussions in the preseason since tracking started in 2015. There were 44 concussions in practices and games, a decrease of about 24% from last year. Use of the Guardian Caps was among the reasons league executive Jeff Miller cited for the reduction.

Ed Reed’s rap on Goedeke

While more players are wearing the caps, there remains skepticism from many in the NFL community.

For instance, Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed questioned their effectiveness as a guest on ESPN2's “ManningCast,” an alternate broadcast of Monday night games hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning.

While watching Goedeke on the field during the Bucs-Ravens game, Reed asked, "How much safety is that?"

Peyton Manning, also a Hall of Famer, offered details on the caps, but Reed still wasn't convinced.

“You really think that protection is going to do something past that carbon fiber that’s on the helmet?” Reed said.

What other NFL players have worn them in games?

Besides Goedeke, Guardian lists Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels, Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson and safety Rodney Thomas II, Tennessee Titans tight end Josh Whyle, New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers, Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Kevin Dotson and Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Tagovailoa’s concussions

Miami’s star quarterback suffered his most recent concussion during a Thursday night game after running for a first down before initiating contact by lowering his shoulder into Hamlin instead of sliding.

Tagovailoa wound up on his back with both hands in the air and appeared to be making a fist with his right hand — a movement consistent with what’s referred to as the “fencing response,” which can be common after a traumatic brain injury.

Tagovailoa said he has not experienced any symptoms since the next day, but he was placed on injured reserve five days later.

He has a history of head injuries since entering the NFL, having been diagnosed with two concussions in 2022 and suffering another scary hit to the head that season, which led to changes in the NFL’s concussion rules.

Tagovailoa has traveled across the country over the past month meeting with numerous medical experts, who he said deemed it safe for him to play football again. He was not told he would be at increased long-term risk if he resumed his career.

“Every time we all suit up, we’re all taking a risk that we could potentially get hurt, whether it’s a concussion, a broken bone, anything,” Tagovailoa said. “You get up off of the bed the wrong way, you potentially could risk spraining your ankle. But there’s just risk in any and everything. And I’m willing to play the odds.”

Who else uses the caps besides NFL players?

More than 300 college programs, 3,000 high school and 750 youth programs across the country use the caps.

When were the caps created?

Guardian was founded in 2010 by Erin and Lee Hanson. The Guardian Cap launched in 2011 and became available in 2012 after successful biomechanical testing and field testing.