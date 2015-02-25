Attorney: Settlement Reached In Parasailing Crash Lawsuit

Two Indiana teenagers who were seriously injured in a Florida Panhandle parasailing crash have settled their lawsuits, according to their lawyers.

Attorneys for Sidney Good and Alexis Fairchild – both 18 now – confirmed a settlement was reached Monday after more than a year of negotiations. Details of the settlement, including the amount, were confidential.

Wes Pittman, an attorney for Good, said during a news conference today outside a Panama City courthouse that the money is going to help the girls for the rest of their lives in a very meaningful way.

“They’re both committed to going through school even though they have significant learning disabilities from their injuries,” Pittman said.

Debi Chalik, who represents Fairchild, said her client is still dealing with having to live her life with a brain injury.

“Although she has come a long way, she still has a long way to go,” Chalik said.

The Huntington, Indiana, teenagers were seriously injured in July 2013 in Panama City Beach when the rope tethering their parasail to a boat snapped, causing them to crash into a building, a power line and vehicles. According to The News Herald, both of the girls’ physical injuries have left them mostly blind and unable to drive for the rest of their lives.

Lawsuits had been filed against Aquatic Adventures Management Group, its owner and Treasure Island Resort Rentals. Messages seeking comment left with Aquatic Adventures and Treasure Island Resort Rentals weren’t immediately returned.