NPR Health

Heavy Weapons Training May Cause Brain Injuries, But The VA Doesn't Cover It

By Jon Hamilton
Published July 26, 2018 at 4:15 PM EDT

Daniel, a Marine Corps veteran, used to fire a rocket launcher called the shoulder-launched multipurpose assault weapon. Two decades later, he still experiences dizzy spells and disorientation. But the Department of Veterans Affairs doesn't have a category for vets like him, who may have sustained traumatic brain injuries from training rather than combat.

Read Daniel's full story on NPR's health blog, Shots.

Tags

NPR HealthVADepartment of Veterans AffairsMarine Corpsbrain injury
Jon Hamilton
Jon Hamilton is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. Currently he focuses on neuroscience and health risks.
