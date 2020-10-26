-
When it comes to the health of the Everglades, scientists often look to the birds. The healthier the ecosystem, the bigger the populations of wading...
-
Is there anything more Floridian than a flamingo? They’re everywhere. Pink plastic ornaments dotting lawns. On cocktail swizzlers and motel signs.
-
Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc not only on people and buildings, but on nature. Birds were pushed by the winds from the Caribbean into Florida, and the...
-
A new environmental report predicts nearly half of the bird species currently living in North America—including many in Florida could lose significant...