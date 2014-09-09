Audubon Climate Change Report Highlights State’s Need For Habitat Protection

Credit Peter Miller / Creative Commons Roseate Spoonbill.

A new environmental report predicts nearly half of the bird species currently living in North America—including many in Florida could lose significant parts of their habitats by 2080 due to global warming.

A new climate change report from the Audubon Society found rising temperatures and changing rainfall patterns will force many of the continent's birds to seek out better places to nest and winter.

JulieWraithmellwith Audubon Florida said that’s why state officials need to work to protect habitat in the Sunshine State that many bird species currently rely on.

“It’s those places that the birds are going to need if they are going to make it through this change in climate,” she said. “And Florida has had a long history of protecting these places that make our state special. In recent years our state commitment to funding those activities has waned and has not really kept pace with the economic recovery.”

Wraithmell said protecting habitat in Florida will not only help area birds, but bird species throughout the entire hemisphere.

She said included in the long list of Florida birds affected by climate change are the Black Skimmer, Bald Eagle, Roseate Spoonbill, Swallow-tailed Kite, Wood Stork and Burrowing Owl.

Copyright 2020 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.