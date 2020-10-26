-
As it neared the end of the first week resuming elective surgeries, Baptist Health COO Matt Zuino said May 7 the hospital is operating at 40% of its...
Baptist Medical Center is expanding its mental health acute care clinic to include children.
The head of Baptist Health of Northeast Florida is retiring after nearly 20 years at its helm.
Barbara Lumpkin, who spent more than four decades advocating for nurses in Tallahassee and had her name affixed to a 2016 law, died Thursday, according to…
Arguing that a Florida Supreme Court ruling “undermines” a federal patient-safety law, a Jacksonville hospital system is asking the U.S. Supreme Court...
Baptist Health South Florida lost $94.2 million for the fiscal year that ended in September, the South Florida Business Journal reports. The non-profit…
According to the Miami Herald, Baptist Health South Florida is enjoying tax exempt-status and raking in millions as it makes its network unavailable to…
South Florida’s Baptist Health hospital network is moving into Palm Beach County with the acquisition of two Bethesda Health hospitals in Boynton Beach,…
Up to 100,000 patients remain in limbo following Humana’s announcement that it would no longer include Baptist Health South Florida hospitals in its…
Florida Hospital Apopka is planning to double the number of beds by moving, the Orlando Sentinel reports. The project will require approval by the state.…