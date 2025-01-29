Baptist Health unveils details of a new $190 million emergency tower in Jacksonville

Baptist Health unveiled plans Tuesday for a new $190 million, four-story, 123,000-square-foot emergency center in Jacksonville.

The facility design shows an expanded capacity to care for chest pain, stroke, behavioral health crises, complex illnesses or injuries, pediatric trauma and more.

The facility is on on Prudential Drive, in the center of Baptist's main Baptist Medical Center and the Wolfson Children’s Hospital campus. Construction is slated to begin this year, and the building will open in phases, with completion expected in 2029.

Philanthropy will play “a key role” in helping fund technology, equipment and staffing for the emergency tower, hospital officials said.

The project will feature two emergency rooms, plus waiting areas and 100 patient rooms — 63 for adults and 37 for children. Plans also include three pediatric trauma rooms on the first floor.

“Our main campus provides care for more emergency patients than any other hospital in the greater Jacksonville area,” Baptist Health CEO/president Michael Mayo said in a news release.

“We feel strongly, and our board wholeheartedly agrees, that it is critical to ensure we not only provide the best quality of care but also make the experience the best it can be for our patients and caregivers alike.”