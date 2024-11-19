Baptist Health plans to open a cancer center in Key West

After more than a year without a dedicated cancer treatment center in Key West, cancer care is expected to return to the Lower Keys.

GenesisCare cancer treatment center closed in August 2023, when its parent company filed for bankruptcy. Since then, Lower Keys cancer patients have had to find alternative treatment locations, in some cases driving three hours, over 100 miles away.

Now, Baptist Health is planning to expand its cancer care and open a treatment center at the site of the former GenesisCare center, on North Roosevelt Boulevard.

The 4,300-square-foot facility is expected to feature advanced cancer treatment options, such as an infusion center, linear accelerator for radiation therapy and an on-site CT simulator.

It’s expected to open next summer.

