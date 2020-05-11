Baptist Health Elective Surgery Resumes At 40% of Usual Volume

As it neared the end of the first week resuming elective surgeries, Baptist Health COO Matt Zuino said May 7 the hospital is operating at 40% of its usual volume.

The state allowed elective surgeries to resume May 4 after halting them for a month to preserve personal protective equipment and reduce patient exposure risk to COVID-19.

To reschedule surgeries, Baptist patients must first update their medical history with their doctors and gain insurance approval, according to WJCT News partner the Jacksonville Daily Record.

Once that happens, volumes are expected to return closer to normal levels.

Some patients are not ready to reschedule. Nearly 30% of Baptist’s patients are concerned with in-person care, according to a recent survey the system conducted. Zuino said the hospital is communicating more with its patients to let them know it is safe to come back.

