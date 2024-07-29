A Baptist Health medical campus is under review for a St. Johns community

Plans are in review for Baptist Health to develop a medical campus in the Silverleaf community of St. Johns County.

The proposed 118,000-square-foot project includes a freestanding 24/7 Baptist Health/Wolfson Children’s Emergency Center, office space and a maintenance building.

A helipad for air ambulance services and future expansions are also part of the plans submitted July 19.

The opening of the campus is expected in early 2026.

