A Baptist Health medical campus is under review for a St. Johns community

Health News Florida | By WJCT,
WJCT
Published July 29, 2024 at 10:57 AM EDT
Baptist Health plans to develop a medical campus in the Silverleaf community of St. Johns County including this freestanding emergency department.
Baptist Health
The proposed 118,000-square-foot project slated for Silverleaf includes a freestanding 24/7 Baptist Health/Wolfson Children’s Emergency Center, office space and a maintenance building.

The proposed 118,000-square-foot project includes a freestanding 24/7 Baptist Health/Wolfson Children’s Emergency Center, office space and a maintenance building.

A helipad for air ambulance services and future expansions are also part of the plans submitted July 19.

The opening of the campus is expected in early 2026.

Read the rest of this story at the Jacksonville Daily Record, a WJCT/ Jacksonville Today news partner.
Baptist Health St. Johns County
