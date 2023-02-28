Baptist Health expanding in Nassau and St. Johns counties

Baptist Health will soon break ground on an emergency room and medical office complex in Nassau County's growing Yulee community.

The Baptist Nassau Crossing Medical Campus will include emergency medical services as well as additional health care services in central and western Nassau County.

Also, construction is underway on Baptist Primary Care Beachwalk in northwest St. Johns County, according to the Florida Times-Union, a WJCT News partner.

Yulee's 23,879-square-foot emergency center will have two emergency centers — Baptist Emergency Center for adults and Wolfson Children’s Emergency Center for patients 17 and younger. The emergency room will offer easier access to specialized pediatric care at Wolfson Children’s Hospital for Nassau County.

“For nearly 30 years, Baptist Health has been serving the Nassau community,” Baptist Medical Center Nassau hospital president Ed Hubel said. “It’s been incredible to see the growth, and we appreciate residents’ trust in us to help make the community an even healthier place to live!”

Baptist's Yulee emergency facility will have an adjoining imaging center for X-rays, ultrasounds, CT scans, mammography and bone density screenings. And the building is designed for future expansion, Baptist said.

Behind the ER will be a 32,094-square-foot medical office building for Baptist Primary Care and Baptist Behavioral Health, with the potential to add other specialty services.

The $38 million facility is scheduled to open in early 2024.

Baptist Health's new 12,000-square-foot Beachwalk facility in northwest St. Johns County is set to open in late August or early September.

“We understand how important it is for families to have their primary health care services close to home," Baptist Health president and CEO Michael Mayo told the Times-Union. "You will see this play out across the region as we continue our strong commitment to community-based primary care, building new clinics and expanding existing clinics throughout northeast Florida.”

The medical office and outpatient center will have 21 exam rooms, staffed by physicians and medical staff currently at the Baptist Primary Care St. Johns Forest office.

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.