UF Health Announces Free Walk-Up COVID-19 Testing Opportunities

UF Health Jacksonville is offering free, walk-up coronavirus testing at several Duval County locations this week.

Up to 200 tests are available Wednesday at Hogan Creek Towers on North Broad Street.

Another 200 tests will be available on Thursday at Justina Community Center on Justina Road in Arlington.

And people can get tested Friday at two sites in Baldwin.

The Agape Family Health clinic is also offering free, walk-up coronavirus testing Friday at its facility on 2377 Dunn Avenue on Jacksonville’s Westside.

UF Health COVID-19 Testing Locations

