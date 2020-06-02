© 2020 Health News Florida
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay To Reopen June 11

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Susan Giles Wantuck
Published June 2, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT

Busch Gardens in Tampa is opening back up on Thursday, June 11.

That’s a full month earlier than Disney World and about a week after Universal Studios plans to reopen.

The state, Hillsborough County, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor all signed off on Busch Gardens' reopening plans in the past week or so.

Adventure Island, Busch Gardens’ water-theme park, is set to open the same day, as is Sea World, its sister park in Orlando.

Busch Gardens will be welcoming visitors back with new precautions to protect against the coronavirus.

Among them, visitors two and older will be required to wear face masks, and some rides will have limited seating.  

And according to the Busch Gardens' website, the park will only be open Thursday through Monday from ten a.m. to six p.m. until the end of August.

Health News Floridatheme parksBusch GardensCoronavirusCOVID-19
Susan Giles Wantuck
Susan Giles Wantuck is our midday news host, and a producer and reporter for WUSF Public Media who focuses her storytelling on arts, culture and history.
